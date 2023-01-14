Tennessee-Kentucky basketball pregame social media Buzz

Well. 5 Tennessee (14-2, 4-0 SEC) will host Kentucky (10-6, 1-3 SEC) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff is slated for noon EST. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Tennessee is set to retire Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey Saturday.

Lofton played for the Vols from 2004-2008. He was a three-time All-American and the SEC Player of the Year in 2007.

He becomes the fifth Tennessee men’s basketball player to have his number retired. Lofton joins Bernard King, Ernie Grunfeld, Dale Ellis and Allan Houston.

