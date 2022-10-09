Tennessee Highlights Week 7 changes

Could we see a first-time College Football Playoff participant? Tennessee makes its move into the national title picture following Saturday’s statement win at LSU. The Vols are on the verge of climbing to the top of the polls if they take out top-ranked Alabama in Knoxville. Updated Bowl projections Entering Week 7 suggest otherwise, however.

Suggesting there’s a clear picture of the playoff at midseason is nonsense — there’s too many competitive teams outside of the “Big 3” capable of getting there. Two unbeatens remain in the Big 12 and Pac-12, as well as two programs behind Ohio State in the Big Ten who battle next week in hopes of staying unscathed.

Perhaps the darkest projection is which team emerges from the Group of Five Ranks as the New Year’s Six qualifier. Preseason pick, Houston, is out of the mix, while Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina are the two teams in the best position to be in the conversation over the next month and change. Enough talk, let’s get to the projected matchups.

Here’s a look at our updated Bowl projections for every game moving into Week 7.