Tennessee high school results Round 1
The TSSAA football Playoffs have kicked off. Here are the scores from the Tennessee high school first-round games.
East
Alcoa 42, Johnson Co. 0
Anderson Co. 55, Seymour 6
Bearden 14, Dobyns Bennett 6
Bledsoe Co. 22, Harpeth 0
Chattanooga Christian 27, Goodpasture 7
Chuckey-Doak 43, Austin-East 8
Cloudland 38, Oakdale 28
Coalfield 56, North Greene 6
Daniel Boone 37, Knoxville Halls 15
21 East Hamilton, DeKalb Co. 14
Elizabethton 49, Knoxville Carter 7
17 Farragut, Jefferson Co. 7
56 Gatlinburg-Pittman, Unicoi Co. 28
Gibbs 49, Grainger 14
Greeneville 45, Knoxville Fulton 6
Hampton 32, Oneida 0
Knoxville Central 21, Tennessee High 14
Knoxville West 56, David Crockett 7
31 Loudon, Cannon Co. 7
Maryville 49, Morristown East 0
McCallie 42, St. Benedict 6
43 McMinn Central, Sequatchie Co. 27
McMinn Co. 39, Campbell Co. 7
Morristown West 31, Sevier Co. 21
Oak Ridge 36, Rhea Co. 17
Oliver Springs 35, Cosby 21
Pigeon Forge 48, West Greene 0
Powell 49, Ooltewah 14
21 Red Bank, Macon Co. 14
Science Hill 35, Bradley Central 20
South Greene 34, Rockwood 16
South Pittsburg 52, Red Boiling Springs 17
Sweetwater 35, Grundy Co. 6
Tyner 47, Trousdale Co. 14
Unaka 44, Greenback 20
Walker Valley 20, Karns 14
43 Wartburg Central, Pickett Co. 0 (Thu)
Whitwell 38, Jo Byrns 13
Middle
Adamsville 35, Richland 34
Beech 49, McGavock 22
Blackman 49, Cookeville 20
Brentwood 17, Collierville 7
Cane Ridge 48, Gallatin 0
Clarksville 47, Nashville Overton 14
Clay Co. 49, Sale Creek 0
Coffee Co. 28, Stewarts Creek 21
CPA 27, Boyd Buchanan 16
DCA 48, Fayette Academy 13
East Nashville 14, White House 10
55 East Robertson, Polk Co. 28
Fairview 47, Maplewood 6
Fayetteville 75, South Fulton 28
FRA 49, Knoxville Grace 27
Germantown 30, Ravenwood 20
Giles Co. 46, Brainerd 8
Gordonsville 49, Lookout Valley 8
Lakeway Christian 43, Clarksville Academy 42
Lebanon 41, Riverdale 34
Lewis Co. 32, Cascade 24
Liberty Creek 36, Ezell-Harding 6 (Thu)
Marshall Co. 49, Chester Co. 17
Monterey 40, Happy Valley 6
Moore Co. 28, McEwen 14
Mt. Juliet 43, Lincoln Co. 6
Mt. Pleasant 41, Scotts Hill 0
MTCS 45, Tipton-Rosemark 14
Nolensville 41, Wilson Central 3
Oakland 65, Shelbyville 0
Page 48, 21 Green Hill
Pearl Cohn 38, Jackson South Side 0
35 Pope John Paul, 13 Briarcrest
Smith Co. 41, Sycamore 0
Smyrna 27, Hendersonville 3
Springfield 27, Memphis Central 7
Stone Memorial 37, Hixson 0
Upperman 34, Chattanooga Central 7
Waverly 52, Stratford 24
16 Westmoreland, Meigs Co. 12
White Co. 49, Franklin Co. 30
York Institute 60, Cumberland Gap 8
West
Bartlett 46, Centennial 28
Booker T. Washington 24, Halls 6
Christian Brothers 41, Knoxville Catholic 27
Covington 42, Hamilton 6
Davidson Academy 29, Northpoint Christian 14
Dresden 45, Eagleville 14
Dyersburg 58, Raleigh Egypt 12
Fairley 62, Camden 33
Hardin Co. 14, Creek Wood 7
Haywood 67, Kirby 0
Henry Co. 49, Dyer Co. 14
Houston 27, Independence 10
Huntingdon 50, Mitchell 12
Jackson Christian 49, Columbia Academy 14
Lake Co. 36, Memphis Middle College 6
Lexington 40, Greenbrier 6
MASE 50, West Carroll 0
McKenzie 63, Wayne Co. 0
Milan 42, Ridgeway 7
Millington 37, Memphis East 12
Munford 36, Clarksville Northeast 18
MUS 17, Father Ryan 10
Obion Co. 42, Melrose 32
Peabody 35, Bluff City 0
Portland 11, Southwind 7
Ripley 26, Sheffield 21
Riverside 56, Loretto 31
Silverdale 27, ECS 23
South Gibson 35, Craigmont 18
Trinity Christian 24, King’s Academy 20
Union City 48, Freedom Prep 12
Westview 42, KIPP Memphis 8