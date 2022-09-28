Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 7, TSSAA 2022 season
We have reached Week 7 of the Tennessee high school football season. Here is a look at this week’s schedule.
All games with an * are regional contests.
East Tennessee
Union Co. at Austin-East *
McCallie at Baylor *
Bradley Central at Bearden *
Tyner at Bledsoe Co. *
Chattanooga Christian at Boyd Buchanan *
Loudon at Brainerd *
Daniel Boone at CAK
Clinton at Campbell Co. (Thu) *
East Hamilton at Chattanooga Central *
Johnson Co. at Claiborne *
Maryville at Cleveland *
Midway at Coalfield *
Knoxville Central at Cocke Co. *
North Greene at Cosby *
Happy Valley at Cumberland Gap *
Cherokee at David Crockett *
Sullivan East at Elizabethton *
Hardin Valley at Farragut *
Scott at Gibbs *
Volunteer at Grainger *
Seymour at Greeneville *
Oliver Springs at Harriman *
Ooltewah at Howard *
Dobyns Bennett at Jefferson Co. *
McMinn Central at Kingston *
Anderson Co. at Knoxville Carter *
Father Ryan at Knoxville Catholic *
Knoxville Webb at Knoxville Grace (Thu) *
Sevier Co. at Knoxville Halls *
Heritage at Knoxville West *
Karns at Lenoir City *
Copper Basin at Lookout Valley *
Tennessee High at Morristown West
Pigeon Forge at Northview Academy *
Silverdale at Notre Dame *
Meigs Co. at Polk Co. *
Oak Ridge at Powell *
Hixson at Red Bank *
Walker Valley at Rhea Co. *
Oneida at Rockwood *
Whitwell at Sale Creek *
Morristown East at Science Hill *
East Ridge at Sequoyah *
Sweetwater at Signal Mountain *
Hampton at South Greene *
Chattanooga Preparatory School at South Pittsburg
Knoxville Fulton at South-Doyle *
Oakdale at Sunbright *
Marion Co. at Tellico Plains *
Chuckey-Doak at Unicoi Co. *
York Institute at Wartburg Central *
Cloudland at West Greene
William Blount at West Ridge *
Middle Tennessee
West Creek at Beech *
Oakland at Blackman *
Independence at Brentwood *
Grundy Co. at Cannon Co. *
White House Heritage at Cheatham Co. *
Hendersonville at Clarksville *
DCA at Clarksville Academy *
Clarksville Northeast at Clarksville Northwest *
Page at Columbia *
Mt. Juliet Christian at Columbia Academy *
Sequatchie Co. at Community *
Alcoa at Cookeville (Thu)
FRA at CPA *
Stone Memorial at Cumberland Co. *
Livingston Academy at DeKalb Co. *
LaVergne at Dickson Co. *
Wayne Co. at Eagleville *
Riverside at East Hickman *
Green Hill at East Nashville
Watertown at East Robertson *
Antioch at Ensworth
White House at Fairview *
Cornersville at Fayetteville *
Cascade at Forrest *
Centennial at Franklin *
Lincoln Co. at Franklin Co. *
BGA at Goodpasture *
Montgomery Central at Greenbrier *
Trousdale Co. at Harpeth *
Hillsboro at Hunters Lane *
Collinwood at Huntland *
Gordonsville at Jo Byrns *
Marshall Co. at Lawrence Co. (Thu) *
Davidson Academy at Lipscomb Academy *
Summertown at Loretto (Thu) *
Upperman at Macon Co. *
Jackson Co. at Maplewood *
Perry Co. at McEwen *
Lakeway Christian at Monterey
Station Camp at Mt. Juliet (Thu) *
King’s Academy at MTCS *
Franklin Grace at Nashville Christian *
McGavock at Nashville Overton *
Glencliff at Pearl Cohn *
MBA at Pope John Paul *
Kenwood at Portland *
Summit at Ravenwood *
Clay Co. at Red Boiling Springs *
Mt. Pleasant at Richland *
Gallatin at Rossview *
Lebanon at Shelbyville *
Riverdale at Siegel (Thu) *
Stratford at Smith Co. *
Cane Ridge at Smyrna *
Nolensville at Spring Hill *
Henry Co. at Springfield *
Sycamore at Stewart Co. *
Rockvale at Stewarts Creek (Thu) *
Hillwood at Tullahoma *
Coffee Co. at Warren Co. *
Friendship Christian at Webb School *
Westmoreland at Whites Creek *
White Co. at Wilson Central *
West Tennessee
Lewis Co. at Adamsville (Thu) *
Whitehaven at Arlington *
Bolivar Central at Bolton *
Houston Co. at Camden *
Jackson South Side at Chester Co. *
Brentwood Academy at Christian Brothers *
Germantown at Collierville *
Dyersburg at Covington *
Melrose at Craigmont (Thu) *
Milan at Crockett Co. *
McKenzie at Dresden *
Lausanne at ECS *
MLK Prep at Fairley *
Trezevant at Frederick Douglass (Sat) *
Hillcrest at Freedom Prep (Thu) *
South Fulton at Hollow Rock-Bruceton *
Bartlett at Houston *
Greenfield at Humboldt (Thu) *
Gibson Co. at Huntingdon *
Tipton-Rosemark at Jackson Christian *
Haywood at Jackson North Side *
Oakhaven at KIPP Memphis (Thu) *
Fayette-Ware at Kirby *
West Carroll at Lake Co. *
Hardin Co. at Lexington *
Mitchell at Manassas (Thu) *
Westwood at MASE (Thu) *
Liberty Magnet at McNairy Central *
Kingsbury at Memphis Central *
St. Benedict at Memphis East (Thu)
Bluff City at Memphis Middle College *
Dyer Co. at Memphis Overton *
Booker T. Washington at Middleton *
Brighton at Munford *
Briarcrest at MUS *
South Gibson at Obion Co. *
Halls at Peabody *
Hamilton at Raleigh Egypt *
Millington at Ripley *
Hickman Co. at Scotts Hill *
Memphis Business at Sheffield *
Northpoint Christian at St. George’s *
Harding Academy at Trinity Christian *
Fayette Academy at USJ *
Union City at Westview *
Cordova at White Station (Thu) *
Ridgeway at Wooddale (Thu) *
Out of state
Ezell-Harding at Christian Heritage (Dalton, GA)
TSD at Louisiana School for the Deaf (Sat)