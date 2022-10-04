Tennessee high school football rankings, AP statewide poll for Week 8

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 3, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I

Class 6A

School Record Points Prv

1. Oakland (18) 6-0 180 1

2. Collierville 7-0 161 2

3. Ravenwood 5-2 131 5

4. Cane Ridge 6-1 122 8

5. Dobyns-Bennett 6-1 95 9

6. Maryville 5-2 84 3

7. Bradley Central 5-1 62 4

8. Blackman 5-2 51 6

9. Centennial 6-1 30 NO

10. Houston 5-2 21 7

Others receiving votes: Bartlett 14. Smyrna 11. Bearden 9. Lebanon 5. Farragut 4. Beech 3. Brentwood 3. Germantown 2. Nashville Overton 2.

Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. Knoxville West (16) 7-0 178 1

2. Page (1) 7-0 162 2

3. Munford (1) 7-0 140 4

4. Nolensville 7-0 128 5

5. Daniel Boone 6-0 91 6

6. Henry County 5-2 89 7

7. Mt. Juliet 6-1 69 9

8. Springfield 6-1 51 3

9. Powell 5-2 45 NO

10. Sevier County 6-1 13 NO

Others receiving votes: Morristown West 10. White County 6. Karns 2. McMinn County 2. Franklin County 2. Portland 1. Southwind 1.

Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Greeneville (18) 7-0 180 1

2. Anderson County 7-0 160 2nd

3. Haywood County 6-0 138 3

4. Red Bank 6-0 123 4

5. Marshall County 6-0 103 5

6. Pearl-Cohn 5-2 80 6

7. Stone Memorial 7-0 72 9

8. Upperman 5-2 47 T10

9. Macon County 6-1 31 7

10. DeKalb County 6-1 14 NO

Others receiving votes: Hardin County 12. Lexington 8. Craigmont 8. Melrose 8. Gibbs 3. East Hamilton 2. South Gibson 1.

Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Alcoa (13) 6-1 175 2

2. East Nashville (5) 7-0 165 1

3. Covington 5-1 145 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 5-1 121 T4

5. Sweetwater 5-1 94 6

6. Waverly 5-1 62 8

7. Giles County 4-2 61 7

8. Chuckey-Doak 5-1 54 NO

9. Smith County 6-1 52 10

10. Unicoi County 6-1 32 T4

Others receiving votes: Raleigh Egypt 14. Sheffield 5. Kingston 4. Fairview 3. West Greene 2. McMinn Central 1.

Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Hampton (12) 6-0 173 1

2. Tyner Academy (5) 7-0 167 2

3. Huntingdon 6-1 135 4

4. Riverside 6-1 113 5

5. Fairley (1) 7-0 106 6

6. East Robertson 6-1 74 7

7. Westview 5-2 73 9

8. Freedom Prep 6-1 50 8

9. Union City 6-1 48 3

10. Lewis County 6-1 34 10

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 9. Mt. Pleasant 4. Richland 2. Meigs County 2.

Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. McKenzie (16) 7-0 178 1

2. Fayetteville (1) 7-0 162 2

3. MASE (1) 6-0 146 3

4. Peabody 6-1 120 5

5. South Pittsburg 5-2 103 6

6. Dresden 6-1 80 4

7. Moore County 5-1 77 7

8. McEwen 5-1 56 8

9. Clay County 5-1 42 9

10. Coalfield 6-1 15 NO

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Halls 3. Lake County 3.

Division II

Class A

School Record Points Prv

1. Friendship Christian (17) 7-0 179 1

2. University-Jackson (1) 6-1 163 2

3. Middle Tennessee Christian 6-1 136 3

4. Jackson Christian 5-1 123 5

5. Grace Christian Academy 4-2 56 4

Others receiving votes: Nashville Christian School 12. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 8. DCA 6.

Class AA

School Record Points Prv

1. Lipscomb Academy (18) 6-0 180 1

2. Knoxville Webb 6-0 161 2

3. Lausanne Collegiate 5-1 138 3

4. Chattanooga Christian 6-1 128 5

5. Franklin Road Academy 6-1 82 NO

Others receiving votes: Boyd Buchanan 31.

Class AAA

School Record Points Prv

1. MBA (15) 7-0 177 1

2. Baylor (3) 6-0 165 2

3. Ensworth 6-1 132 4

4. McCallie 4-2 128 3

5. Brentwood Academy 5-2 112 5

Others receiving votes: Father Ryan 6.

___

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WVLT, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.