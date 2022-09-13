Tennessee high school football rankings, AP poll for Week 5

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 12, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I

Class 6A

School Record Points Prv

1. Oakland (15) 4-0 150 1

2. Collierville 4-0 125 4

3. Maryville 3-1 109 2

4. Dobyns-Bennett 4-0 94 7

5. Germantown 4-0 83 8

6. Ravenwood 2-2 58 5

7. Bradley Central 4-0 54 9

8. Lebanon 3-1 52 3

9. Blackman 3-1 37 10

10. Cane Ridge 3-1 25 6

Others receiving votes: Siegel 12. Riverdale 10. Brentwood 8. Smyrna 6. Bartlett 2.

Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. Page (9) 4-0 144 1

2. Knoxville West (5) 4-0 139 2

3. Springfield 4-0 115 3

4. Munford 4-0 107 4

5. Nolensville 4-0 86 6

6. Daniel Boone 4-0 70 7

7. Henry County 2-2 52 5

8. White County (1) 4-0 48 NO

9. Green Hill 3-1 28 NO

10. Morristown West 3-1 15 10

Others receiving votes: McMinn County 7. Powell 6. Oak Ridge 4. Karns 2. Franklin County 2.

Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Greeneville (11) 4-0 146 1

2. Anderson County (3) 4-0 133 2nd

3. Haywood County 4-0 121 3

4. Red Bank 3-0 92 6

5. Marshall County 4-0 90 7

6. Milan 4-0 61 8

7. Upperman (1) 3-1 50 4

8. Pearl-Cohn 2-2 44 9

9. Hardin County 3-1 43 5

10. Macon County 4-0 22 NO

Others receiving votes: Stone Memorial 8. South Gibson 6. East Hamilton 6. Melrose 2. Chattanooga Central 1.

Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Alcoa (15) 4-0 150 1

2. East Nashville 4-0 131 2

3. Covington 3-1 120 3

4. Giles County 3-1 106 4

5. Unicoi County 4-0 83 5

6. Kingston 4-0 73 6

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-1 63 8

8. Sweetwater 3-1 37 9

9. Waverly 3-1 28 NO

10. Dyersburg 3-1 19 7

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 9. Loudon 4. Smith County 2.

Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Hampton (12) 4-0 146 1

2. Tyner Academy (3) 4-0 135 2

3. Union City 4-0 120 4

4. Huntingdon 3-1 107 5

5. Harpeth 4-0 70 6

6. Freedom Prep 4-0 66 7

7. Riverside 3-1 65 3

8. Fairley 4-0 45 10

T-9. Mt. Pleasant 3-0 22 NO

T-9. East Robertson 3-1 22 NO

Others receiving votes: Westview 8. Loretto 6. Meigs County 6. Westmoreland 3. Monterey 2. Forrest 1. Polk County 1.

Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. McKenzie (10) 4-0 145 1

2. Fayetteville (5) 4-0 139 2

3. MASE 3-0 121 3

4. Dresden 4-0 105 4

5. Peabody 3-1 81 5

6. Moore County 4-0 75 7

7. Coalfield 4-0 39 9

8. South Pittsburg 2-2 38 6

9. Clay County 3-0 34 10

10. McEwen 2-1 29 8

Others receiving votes: Oakdale 7. West Carroll 5. Gordonsville 4. Lake County 2. Wayne County 1.

Division II

Class A

School Record Points Prv

1. Friendship Christian (13) 4-0 147 1st

2. Jackson Christian (1) 3-0 135 2

3. University-Jackson (1) 3-1 123 3

4. MTCS 3-1 102 4

5. Clarksville Academy 3-1 48 NO

Others receiving votes: Grace Christian Academy 45.

Class AA

School Record Points Prv

1. Lipscomb Academy (14) 4-0 147 1

2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 4-0 132 4

3. Knoxville Webb 4-0 105 5

4. Lausanne Collegiate 2-2 83 2

5. CPA 2-2 81 3

Others receiving votes: Franklin Road Academy 40. Goodpasture 6. Chattanooga Christian 6.

Class AAA

School Record Points Prv

1. MBA (14) 4-0 149 1

2. Baylor (1) 3-0 128 2

3. McCallie 3-1 124 3

4. Brentwood Academy 3-1 104 4

5. Pope John Paul II 4-0 89 5

Others receiving votes: Ensworth 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.