Tennessee has ‘ingredients of Final Four team’

Texas basketball Coach Rodney Terry knew his reunion with longtime mentor Rick Barnes and Tennessee Saturday night would be a challenge for his Longhorns, especially on the defensive end. And following an 82-71 loss to the fourth-ranked Volunteers, who are inching closer to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Terry reiterated previous points that Tennessee is a title contender.

“Tough game, tip our hats to Tennessee and Coach Barnes,” Terry said. “They have a really good ball club. I think maybe they’re the best team in the SEC getting a chance to play them on their home court. They’re a physical team at both ends of the floor. They’re (really ) physical.”

Terry, who was an Assistant Coach under Barnes at Texas from 2002-11, said this week when Chris Beard was suspended without pay Dec. 12 and ultimately fired as Texas’ basketball Coach after being charged with felony assault, Barnes gave Terry some sage advice — to put his seatbelt on and prepare for the ride.

Here is what Terry said following the Longhorns’ loss in Knoxville, Tennessee.