Tennessee Football’s Top Recruiting Targets On Junior Day

College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already started hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer’s conclusion.

Several among the group stand out as must-have targets. If Tennessee intends to rise to the cream of the crop in college football, they must start recruiting like it, and these players are an excellent place to begin.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button