Tennessee football’s Nico Iamaleava ranked No. 1 in final On3 2023 rankings

Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class in On3’s final rankings.

The Vols signee moved from No. 2 to No. 1, taking the top spot from Texas quarterback signee Arch Manning, the Nephew of Peyton Manning. On3 released its final rankings Tuesday.

The coveted prospect from California committed to the Vols in March. He chose the Vols over Georgia, Oregon, Alabama and Miami among dozens of Scholarship offers. Iamaleava enrolled at Tennessee in December and took part in Orange Bowl practices. He ran the Scout team as Cade Klubnik, who started for Clemson in UT’s 31-14 win in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 30.

