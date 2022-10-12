Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough asserts Innocence

Knox News has obtained the Knoxville police report following the arrest of Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough on an aggravated assault charge.

McCollough’s attorney also released a statement in which the starting safety maintains his innocence. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.

Here’s the latest.

What led to McCollough’s arrest?

Around 3:30 pm Sunday, Knoxville police responded to a call at an apartment at 2030 Grand Ave., the incident report stated. A man with a bloody, swollen mouth and multiple broken and missing teeth said he had been drinking with friends who live in the complex when he went to get items from a vehicle, according to the arrest warrant.

