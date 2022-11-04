Tennessee football’s Hendon Hooker signs NIL deal with French’s Mustard

Hendon Hooker is cutting the mustard in his senior season with Tennessee football.

French’s Mustard took notice and signed the Vols quarterback to its first name, image and likeness deal, the company announced Friday in a fitting move after a Tennessee fan threw a French’s bottle onto the field at Neyland Stadium during the 2021 season.

French’s gave Hooker a pair of custom mustard-inspired speakers as part of the deal. Hooker will use his social media accounts to advertise French’s, while French’s plans to roll out giveaways following the deal.

“I’ve been a huge fan of French’s my whole life, so it’s a dream to work with such an iconic brand,” Hooker said in a release. “I love that French’s has become part of our games, and this will be a fun opportunity to keep building that relationship with the community – not to mention raising my sneaker game.”

