Tennessee football vs. Vanderbilt: Score prediction, Scouting report

Tennessee football is headed into its regular-season finale Chasing a 10-win season.

Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) plays at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday (7:30 pm ET, SEC Network)

Here is what to know about the matchup:

POST SEASON:Breaking down Tennessee Bowl projections from College Football Playoff rankings

HISTORY:10 crazy plays in Tennessee football rivalry with Vanderbilt you’ve never seen

Joe Milton’s time to shine

Joe Milton is Tennessee’s starting quarterback again after Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending ACL injury against South Carolina. The big-armed backup has impressed in limited action this season after an erratic showing in early 2021.

“Joe has grown a bunch,” Vols Coach Josh Heupel said. “You guys have seen the way that he’s played when he’s been given the opportunity. He’s got really good command of what we’re doing.”

Milton has completed 69.7% of his passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception and averages 17.4 yards per attempt. Milton started the first two games last season before Hooker took over. They transferred from Michigan prior to the 2021 season.

Tennessee football and a 10-win regular season

Tennessee needs a win Saturday to secure its first 10-win regular season since 2003. The Vols have already secured their first nine-win regular season since 2006. UT won nine games in 2015 and 2016 thanks to Bowl wins.

UT also reached the 10-win mark in 2007 with a Bowl win. UT has not won six SEC games since the 2007 season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button