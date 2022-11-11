Tennessee football vs. Missouri: Score prediction, Scouting report

Tennessee football has its final home game Saturday.

The No. 5 Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC) host Missouri (4-5, 2-4) on Saturday (noon ET, CBS).

Here is what to know about the matchup, including our prediction:

Cedric Tillman getting back in the swing

Cedric Tillman has been back for two weeks after missing four games with an ankle injury. The senior wide receiver had no limitations against Georgia after being on a “pitch count” against Kentucky, according to Coach Josh Heupel.

“He looks like his old self, maybe fresh legs a little bit in some ways, but he’s continued to press to improve every single day,” Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh said. “Really, really good to have him. I think you saw him on Saturday, he made some plays that were hard to make.”

Tillman had a team-high seven catches for 68 yards against the Bulldogs. He had four catches for 22 yards against Kentucky in his return from the injury.

Missouri gets in the backfield and lets teams in the backfield

Missouri’s defense, which ranks fourth in the SEC in passing, rushing and total defense, leads the conference in tackles for loss with 68. The Tigers’ offense also ranks at the bottom of the SEC in tackles for loss, allowing 76 — the second- most among Power 5 teams.

Tennessee has the third-most tackles for loss with 58. Tennessee’s Offensive line is coming off a tough outing at Georgia, where it allowed six sacks. The Vols have allowed 37 tackles for loss, the second-fewest in the SEC.

