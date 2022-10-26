Tennessee football Vols Week 7 NFL recap: Darrell Taylor getting warmer

A bunch of former Tennessee football players returning from a bye week should have meant more standout stars, but while lots of former Vols played significantly in Week 7 of the NFL season, not enough made a splash. However, there are still multiple injuries to key players, and that’s going to hold UT back for a little while longer.

In the meantime, a couple of consistent stars are starting to emerge. There are three stars this week, and two of them are repeat stars. One of them is a seasoned superstar in the pros, and the other is beginning to emerge after taking a bit of time to develop the past couple of years.

As usual, we’ll separate these players out by stars, others who played significantly, those who saw limited action and those who were injured. More played this week than last week. Let’s start with former Tennessee football players who didn’t play due to injury in our recap of former Vols in the pros for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

Certain Tennessee football Volunteers are starting to more consistently stand out in the pros.

Aug 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Theo Jackson (29) warms up during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Former Vols who were on a bye

Theo Jackson – DB – Minnesota Vikings

The sixth round draft pick from the Vols by the Titans is still waiting to see his first bit of action. However, the Minnesota Vikings, the new team Theo Jackson signed with, had a bye last week, so he wasn’t going to play.

Former Vols who didn’t play

Joshua Dobbs – QB – Cleveland Browns

Jacoby Brissett’s backup while the Cleveland Browns still wait for Deshaun Watson to get healthy, Joshua Dobbs has yet to play this year. He was on the bench again as the Cleveland Browns lost 23-20 to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Inactive

Matthew Butler – DT – Las Vegas Raiders

They didn’t have any injuries reported, but the fifth-round draft pick out of Tennessee football by the Las Vegas Raiders was inactive Sunday. Matthew Butler watched as the Raiders beat the Houston Texans 38-20.

There are practice squads

Micah Abernathy – DB – Green Bay Packers

John Kelly – RB – Cleveland Browns

Khalil McKenzie – OL – Baltimore Ravens

Jonathan Kongbo – DE – Indianapolis Colts