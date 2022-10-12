Tennessee football Vols Week 5 NFL recap: New signing, awful injury

It was a rough weekend for Tennessee football players in the NFL. There were multiple Highlights involving former Vols, however, some of those Highlights were the only plays those Vols made throughout the game. More importantly, a devastating injury to one of UT’s biggest stars in the pros led the way.

The Vols are getting seriously banged up in the pros, and it forced us to reorder our Week 5 recap. We’ll have slides for stars of the week still, but we’ll also include those who played all on one page so we can have a separate page for injuries. Our final page will include those who did not play due to injury.

To mix things up, the first page will now be about new developments that happened during the week, if there were any. In Tennessee football’s case, there were multiple new developments, and we’ll break those down here in our Week 5 NFL recap for the Vols.

A devastating injury and new signing involving Tennessee football players leads our former Volunteers in the NFL update for Week 5.

Developments for Week 5

Emmanuel Moseley suffers a season-ending injury

This was the devastating news of the weekend. Emmanuel Moseley has been one of the most consistent producers out of Rocky Top sine Entering the league. However, he suffered a torn ACL in with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. As a result, he’ll be out the rest of the season.

Jonathan Kongbo makes NFL debut

Four years after playing his final game with the Vols, Jonathan Kongbo finally got to the NFL. We’ll recap what he did later, but it’s worth noting that he appeared on quite a few defensive plays for the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday.

Theo Jackson signs with the Minnesota Vikings

News this week for Tennessee football players in the pros is all about defensive backs. Theo Jackson has been on the Tennessee Titans practice squad, but the sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been activated to the Minnesota Vikings’ 53-man roster. They visit the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.