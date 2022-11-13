Tennessee football trounces Missouri to reignite the College Football Playoff push

Tennessee football broke its single-game school record in total offense with a 66-24 win over Missouri on Saturday, Bouncing back from its first loss to Georgia.

The No. 5 Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) topped the record of 718 yards (vs. Troy in 2012), finishing with 724 yards. Their 66 points were the most scored against an SEC team in school history and the third-most by Tennessee in any game in the modern era, since 1933.

It was a welcomed outcome after Tennessee lost at Georgia and fell out of the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Tennessee posted an undefeated home record (7-0) for the first time since 2007. It will finish the regular season with road games at South Carolina and Vanderbilt and then head into the postseason.

Here are six observations from Tennessee’s win over Missouri (4-6, 2-5) on a wet and chilly afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Hendon Hooker regains Heisman pace

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Virginia Tech transfer and sixth-year senior, was accompanied by about 30 family members for his final home game. He was one of 21 players recognized on senior day.

Hooker had good stats to continue his Heisman Trophy campaign and rebound from a sub-par outing against Georgia. They finished 25-of-34 passing for 355 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. And he rushed for 54 yards and one TD.

