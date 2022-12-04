Tennessee football to play Clemson in the Orange Bowl to cap Josh Heupel’s second season

Well. 6 Tennessee football will play Clemson in an all-orange battle in the Orange Bowl.

It will be played on Dec. 30 (8 pm ET, ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as one of the New Year’s Six bowls, the biggest games outside the College Football Playoff. The announcement came Sunday after Ohio State, a potential suitor for the Orange Bowl, was selected to the College Football Playoff.

After No. 1 Georgia was selected in the CFP and No. 5 Alabama got the Sugar Bowl, the next highest ranked team in the SEC Landed the Orange Bowl bid.

HEUEPL, COACHES GET PAYDAYHere are bonuses paid to Josh Heupel and Tennessee football coaches for the Orange Bowl

GOLESH TO USFTennessee Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh named new South Florida Coach

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button