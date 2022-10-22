Tennessee football score predictions vs Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks

Tennessee football will host the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Coming off a stunning 52-49 win over Alabama, the Vols will look to stay undefeated at home. With bright and shiny new goal posts.

The Skyhawks are coming off a 45-16 win over Murray State, but will be tested on the Vols’ home turf.

Here’s what our experts had to say about the matchup.

More:Think UT Martin is ready for Tennessee football? Coach, QB were in Neyland for Alabama Chaos

More:Tennessee football adds own version of ‘Summitt Blue’ for game against Pat Summitt’s alma mater

More:Everything to know about Josh Heupel, the second-year Tennessee football Coach

More: Capture the thrills of Tennessee football’s epic 2022 season with our special new book – and save 20% by ordering today

Adam Sparks, Tennessee football beat reporter

Tennessee 56, UT Martin 7: Don’t be surprised if numerous Tennessee players sit out or play limited snaps. There’s wear and tear and nagging injuries among key players, and any rest could pay off in the stretch run of the season. But a high-scoring start should get this game in hand quickly. Curious question is whether Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton or Tayven Jackson will finish as the leading passer in this game.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Tennessee 59, Tennessee-Martin 7: Hendon Hooker will continue his Heisman Trophy campaign in the first half before giving way to Joe Milton. Josh Heupel’s mission should be twofold: Avoid injury to top players, and find some playing time for third-string freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson.

John Adams, senior sports columnist

Tennessee 70, UT Martin 10: In case you haven’t noticed, UT’s offense is getting better, which makes me think there’s a 70-point game to come. And maybe an 80-point game (See Vanderbilt’s defense for details).