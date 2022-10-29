Tennessee football score predictions vs Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee football will look to stay undefeated during its matchup against Kentucky on Saturday.

After dominating Tennessee-Martin 65-24 last week, the No. 3 Vols (7-0, 3-0) are even with No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) at the top of the SEC East. The Matchup against Kentucky will test Tennessee before facing the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 5.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, are coming off a 27-17 win over Mississippi State, following their back-to-back losses to South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Will Tennessee take care of business at Neyland Stadium? Here’s what our experts had to say.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button