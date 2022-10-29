Tennessee football score predictions vs Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee football will look to stay undefeated during its matchup against Kentucky on Saturday.

After dominating Tennessee-Martin 65-24 last week, the No. 3 Vols (7-0, 3-0) are even with No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) at the top of the SEC East. The Matchup against Kentucky will test Tennessee before facing the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 5.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, are coming off a 27-17 win over Mississippi State, following their back-to-back losses to South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Will Tennessee take care of business at Neyland Stadium? Here’s what our experts had to say.

Adam Sparks, Tennessee football beat reporter

Tennessee 42, Kentucky 28: Hendon Hooker and Will Levis should put up big numbers in a quarterback duel. Kentucky’s defense isn’t a pushover, and the Wildcats will try to slow down the game. But the Vols just have too much offense, and Kentucky won’t be able to keep pace. This should build momentum towards a next week’s big road trip to Georgia.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Tennessee 45, Kentucky 28: The Wildcats can’t keep up with Tennessee, and their Offensive line won’t be strong enough to counter the Vols’ pass rush. Yes, UT’s pass coverage is leaky, and, yes, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has a big-league arm. But UK has allowed more sacks than any other SEC team. Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young could be in for a big day, and Hendon Hooker will aim to pick up where he left off against Kentucky last year.

John Adams, senior sports columnist

Tennessee 44, Kentucky 23: You want to beat Mississippi State? Score in the high 20s. You want to beat Tennessee? Score in the high 40s.

Kentucky can’t do that.