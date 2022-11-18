Tennessee football score Prediction vs South Carolina: Scouting report

Tennessee football is headed to Columbia, South Carolina, for the first of two road games to close the regular season.

Well. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) plays at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday (7 pm, ESPN).

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Dylan Sampson getting more involved in offense

Josh Heupel put freshman running back Dylan Sampson in against Missouri when the Vols needed an Offensive spark. They gave it. Sampson rushed eight times for a career-high 98 yards. He had a long run of 42 yards and scored a 1-yard touchdown in the final minute.

“From the very beginning of the season, he’s more comfortable in what we’re doing, trust him in the protection side of it and feel like he can handle our entire package,” Heupel said.

