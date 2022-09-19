Tennessee football rises in AP Top 25 poll, Florida drops before facing off

Tennessee football is climbing in the polls just as it turns to a Pivotal game against Florida.

The Vols (3-0) are ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25, released on Sunday. They moved up from No. 15 last week. And they’re ranked No. 12 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, moving up from No. 16.

Tennessee routed Akron 63-6 in a nonconference game in its final warm-up before SEC play.

Florida (2-1) is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the coaches poll. Last week, the Gators were No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in coaches poll.

COLLEGE GAMEDAYESPN’s Flagship show will air live from the Tennessee-Florida game

CHECKER NEYLANDTennessee announces Florida game will stage checkerboard event

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button