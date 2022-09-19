Tennessee football rises in AP Top 25 poll, Florida drops before facing off

Tennessee football is climbing in the polls just as it turns to a Pivotal game against Florida.

The Vols (3-0) are ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25, released on Sunday. They moved up from No. 15 last week. And they’re ranked No. 12 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, moving up from No. 16.

Tennessee routed Akron 63-6 in a nonconference game in its final warm-up before SEC play.

Florida (2-1) is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the coaches poll. Last week, the Gators were No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in coaches poll.

Tennessee and Florida will face off at 3:30 pm ET, Saturday, on CBS at Neyland Stadium.

The Gators have won 16 of the last 17 games in the series, but this may be one of the Vols’ best chances to stop that trend.

During that 17-game stretch, Tennessee and Florida were both ranked only six times. The last was 2017, when the No. 23 Vols lost to the No. 24 Gators.

