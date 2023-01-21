Tennessee football QB Joe Milton among 2023 Heisman Trophy favorites

Tennessee football quarterback Joe Milton is among the early betting favorites for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Milton is among a group tied for the sixth-best odds at +2000 to win the Trophy for the most outstanding player in college football.

USC’s Caleb Williams, the 2022 winner, is the betting favorite at +380 and leads a Horde of Pac-12 quarterbacks near the top. Milton sits at +2000 alongside LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Notre Dame transfer QB Sam Hartman, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Ohio State QB Kyle McCord and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik.

Milton won his two starts, at Vanderbilt and against Clemson in the Orange Bowl, in 2022 after replacing the injured Hendon Hooker. Milton earned Orange Bowl MVP honors after passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Tigers on Dec. 30. Milton, though, isn’t the locked-in starter in 2023 just yet. 5-star freshman Nico Iamaleava enrolled early and will be competing for time in spring practice.

Here are the odds, via Tipico Sportsbook:

2023 Heisman Trophy Winner odds

As of Jan. 21