Tennessee football promotes Joey Halzle to Offensive Coordinator

Tennessee football has elevated quarterbacks Coach Joey Halzle to Offensive coordinator, the university announced Thursday.

Halzle will retain the role of quarterbacks coach. As Offensive coordinator, he replaces Alex Golesh, who left to become Coach of South Florida.

Halze has been an Assistant Coach under Josh Heupel for 12 seasons at five different schools – Oklahoma, Utah State, Missouri, Central Florida, Tennessee – since playing under him as a Sooners quarterback.

He will take over an offense that ranked No. 1 in scoring and yards in 2022. But it will lose key players to the NFL Draft and graduation.

Halzle guided Hendon Hooker to two of the best seasons for a quarterback in Vols history. Next season he will tutor Joe Milton, former four-star Recruit Tayven Jackson and five-star signee Nico Iamaleava at quarterback.

Heupel still must hire a tight ends Coach to complete his staff.

“Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and he’s built great trust within our team,” Heupel said in a school release. “I have known Joey for over 15 years, and his track record of player development has impacted every place he has been.

“He has complete knowledge of our aggressive Offensive identity and principles. Having played and coached at this level, he understands how to connect with players and will continue to make a significant impact in recruiting. This will be a seamless transition for him as we strive to build a Championship program that Vol Nation is proud of.”

Joey Halzle coaching file

2009-11: Oklahoma, Offensive Quality Control Assistant

2012-14: Oklahoma, Offensive Graduate Assistant

2015: Utah State, Offensive Analyst/Assistant Quarterback Coach

2016: Missouri, Offensive Analyst/Assistant Quarterback Coach

2019: UCF, Offensive Analyst

2020: UCF, Quarterbacks

2021-present: Tennessee, Quarterbacks

