Tennessee Football Primed For Massive Day in the Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal season is officially underway. The Volunteers have already lost many players to the portal, as have many other programs. However, college football is cyclical, and we are now at the point where Portal players make decisions.

Tennessee has four targets that are set to make their decision at some point on Monday. They are in different spots with each but will get huge news throughout the day.

Dont’e Thornton, Oregon WR (1:00 PM EST)

Davon Sears, Texas State DL (4:00 PM EST)

Omar Norman-Lott, Arizona State DL (4:00 PM EST)

John Campbell, Miami OL (TBD)

Head Coach Josh Heupel has historically had success in the transfer portal. They brought in quarterback Hendon Hooker from Virginia Tech, Joe Milton from Michigan, and more.

The Volunteers sit in a prime position for several of these players. Thornton and Norman-Lott are considered strong Tennessee leans, while there isn’t much information about Campbell’s situation.

Meanwhile, Sears had productive visits to Tennessee, Penn State, and Oklahoma. The Sooners sit in the driver’s seat, but Sears noted that he enjoyed the Knoxville atmosphere.

We may look back on this day and point to it as a Catalyst for success in the 2023 season. Heupel continues to bring in impact Playmakers from the portal, a major boost in today’s recruiting landscape.

