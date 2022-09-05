Tennessee Football Prep Polls | AP News

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

School Record Points Prv

1. Oakland (12) 3-0 129 1

2. Maryville (1) 3-0 118 2

3. Lebanon 3-0 94 3

4. Collierville 3-0 80 6

5. Ravenwood 2-1 77 4

6. Cane Ridge 3-0 64 7

7. Dobyns Bennet 3-0 48 8

8. Germantown 3-0 41 NO

9. Bradley Central 3-0 34 10

10. Blackman 2-1 12 NO







Others receiving votes: Riverdale 10. Independence 6. Smyrna 1. Whitehaven 1.

Division I – Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. Page (8) 3-0 124 1

2. Knoxville West (4) 3-0 119 2

3. Springfield (1) 3-0 88 3

4. Munford 3-0 86 4

5. Henry County 2-1 70 6

6. Nolensville 3-0 65 7

7. Daniel Boone 3-0 56 8

8. Oak Ridge 2-1 30 9

9. McMinn County 2-1 27 NO

10. Morristown West 3-0 17 NO







Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 9. White County 8. Green Hill 6. Franklin County 6. Rhea County 3. Karns 1.

Division I – Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Greeneville (11) 3-0 128 1

2. Anderson County (2) 3-0 115 2

3. Haywood County 2-0 104 3

4. Upperman 3-0 89 T4

5. Hardin County 3-0 81 T4

6. Red Bank 2-0 63 6

7. Marshall County 3-0 45 7

8. Milan 3-0 43 8

9. Pearl-Cohn 1-2 22 10

10. Tullahoma 1-1 12 9







Others receiving votes: Lawrence County 4. Macon County 4. South Gibson 2. East Hamilton 1. Stone Memorial 1. Melrose 1.

Division I – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Alcoa (13) 3-0 130 1

2. East Nashville 3-0 116 2

3. Covington 2-1 99 3

4. Giles County 3-0 84 5

5. Unicoi County 3-0 69 6

6. Kingston 3-0 65 7

7. Dyersburg 2-1 41 8

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-1 38 9

9. Sweetwater 2-1 24 NO

10. Loudon 2-1 22 4







Others receiving votes: Waverly 17. Fairview 6. Chuckey-Doak 4.

Division I – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Hampton (8) 3-0 123 1

2. Tyner Academy (5) 3-0 119 3

3. Riverside 3-0 101 5

4. Union City 3-0 99 4

5. Huntingdon 2-1 71 6

6. Harpeth 3-0 44 10

7. Freedom Prep 3-0 29 NO

8. Loretto 2-1 21 NO

(road) Forrest 2-1 21 2

10. Fairley 3-0 19 NO







Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 17. Mt. Pleasant 15. Polk County 9. Westview 8. Meigs County 8. Monterey 5. East Robertson 4. Watertown 2.

Division I – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. McKenzie (12) 3-0 129 1

2. Fayetteville (1) 3-0 117 2

3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 2-0 100 3

4. Dresden 3-0 88 4

5. Peabody 2-1 66 5

6. South Pittsburg 2-1 64 6

7. Moore County 3-0 49 8

8. McEwen 2-0 34 7

9. Coalfield 3-0 25 10

10. Clay County 2-0 24 9







Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Lake County 4. West Carroll 4. Whitwell 3. Oakdale 3.

Division II – Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. Friendship Christian (6) 3-0 121 2

2. Jackson Christian (6) 2-0 118 1

3. University-Jackson (1) 2-1 108 4

4. Middle Tennessee Christian 2-1 74 5

5. Grace Christian Academy 3-0 48 NO







Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 38. Lakeway Christian 13.

Division II – Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Lipscomb Academy (12) 3-0 129 1

2. Lausanne Collegiate 2-0 113 2

3. CPA 2-1 99 4

4. Boyd Buchanan (1) 3-0 98 5

5. Knoxville Webb 3-0 36 NO







Others receiving votes: CAK 25. Franklin Road Academy 14. Notre Dame 6.

Division II – Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. MBA (11) 3-0 127 2

2. Baylor (1) 3-0 112 3

3. McCallie (1) 2-1 102 1

4. Brentwood Academy 2-1 93 5

5. Pope John Paul II 3-0 62 NO







Others receiving votes: Ensworth 24.