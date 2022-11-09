Tennessee football lands Vysen Lang, 3-star Offensive lineman in 2023

Vysen Lang, a three-star Offensive lineman from Pike Road, Alabama, announced his commitment to Tennessee football Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Lang is the No. 30 Recruit in Alabama in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports, and the No. 56 tackles in the nation. He becomes the 22nd commit to the Vols, as well as their third offensive lineman and third player from Alabama.

Lang chose Tennessee out of a top four that also included Auburn, LSU and Texas. They had nearly 30 offers. He plans on graduating early and enrolling at Tennessee in January.

