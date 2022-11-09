Tennessee football lands Vysen Lang, 3-star Offensive lineman in 2023

Vysen Lang, a three-star Offensive lineman from Pike Road, Alabama, announced his commitment to Tennessee football Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Lang is the No. 30 Recruit in Alabama in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports, and the No. 56 tackles in the nation. He becomes the 22nd commit to the Vols, as well as their third offensive lineman and third player from Alabama.

Lang chose Tennessee out of a top four that also included Auburn, LSU and Texas. They had nearly 30 offers. He plans on graduating early and enrolling at Tennessee in January.

Lang has started for Pike Road since his eighth-grade season. Last year, he didn’t allow a sack at left tackle, led the Patriots to an undefeated season and AHSAA Class 5A state Championship and was named first-team All-State.

The Vols were the heavy favorite in the days leading up to Lang’s announcement, with all four Crystal Balls on 247Sports predicting he’d choose them. They weren’t always the front-runners, though.

At the time Lang announced his top six of Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas in July, the Razorbacks had both Crystal Ball predictions at 247. But Lang went to Knoxville on an official visit Sept. 24 when the Vols took on Florida and came away impressed with second-year Coach Josh Heupel’s program.

“Just the direction they’re going in,” Lang told the Advertiser last month about what impressed him with Tennessee. “Coach Heupel, this is his second year, already the No. 3 team. Beat Bama, one of the highest-rated offenses, potential Heisman Trophy Winner at quarterback. I feel like they’re in a good direction.”

Lang returned to Tennessee on Oct. 15 for the Vols’ epic 52-49 win over Alabama. As Chase McGrath’s game-winning field goal knuckled over the goalpost, Lang was a little nervous. They had never experienced a field storm before.

“I didn’t want to just go in there and get trampled by 100,000 people,” he said.

Eventually, Lang got comfortable. Standing on the Neyland Stadium field, he whooped in celebration as he raised his phone over his head, taking video of the celebration.

