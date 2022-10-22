Tennessee football lands four-star 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley

One trip to Neyland Stadium to witness the Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee football was all four-star Lipscomb Academy junior cornerback Kaleb Beasley needed to make his mind up.

Beasley, the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 17 cornerback in the country for the Class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday night following Lipscomb Academy’s win over CPA.

Beasley chose the Vols over Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Beasley was at the Vols’ 52-49 win over Alabama last weekend and said that experiencing that atmosphere during and after the game played a huge factor in his decision. Prior to that, he wasn’t sure where he was going or when he was committing.

“It played a big role and after the game, the family relationship I saw with the team and the coaches, it was amazing,” Beasley said. “Tennessee’s building something right now and I’m ready to add onto it.”

Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class now has four commitments. Beasley is the second-highest rated player among them.

“My feelings are everywhere right now,” Beasley said. “Happy, excited they’re everywhere right now and to do it on CPA’s field after beating them, it’s ridiculous. The coaches, the players at Tennessee, it’s like a family and the relationships I’ve built there over the last few years is crazy.

“I’m excited to get up there. (Secondary) Coach (Willie) Martinez has been recruiting me heavily over the last two years so I’m excited to get up there.”

He joins five-star athlete Jonathan Echols out of IMG (Florida); four-star receiver Mazeo Bennett out of Greenville, South Carolina; and three-star McCallie defensive lineman Carson Gentle.

Beasley played a pivotal role in leading Lipscomb Academy to the Division II-AA Championship last season and has upped his game as a junior.

He entered Friday night’s game with 19 tackles, three interceptions and four defensive touchdowns for the Mustangs. His 99-yard fumble return at Thompson (Alabama) in Week 3 sealed the Mustangs’ 24-14 win over the then-nationally ranked Warriors on ESPNU.

Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel’s recruitment of the state has been strong since he took the reigns in January 2021.

The Vols have 2023 commitments from the state’s top-ranked player in Riverdale senior Caleb Herring along with four-star Knoxville Catholic athlete Trevor Duncan, three-star Greenbrier defensive lineman Nathan Robinson, three-star Mt. Juliet Offensive lineman Ayden Bussell and Beasley’s teammate, three-star receiver Nate Spillman.

“I already have some friends going there like Nico (Iamaleava) and Josh Slaughter,” Beasley said. “I’m trying to get Edwin (Spillman) and Boo (Carter) up there with me so I’m recruiting them heavily now. I feel like the past couple of years Tennessee wasn’t recruiting in-state kids but when Coach ( Josh) Heuepel came in, he’s been high on all of us.”

Reach Joe Spears at [email protected] Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spears7.