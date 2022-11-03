Tennessee football is back on the national recruiting map

I don’t usually watch these Weekly College Football Playoff rankings reveal shows. In fact, I can’t think of anything in sports so scrutinized and yet so utterly meaningless.

They are fodder for advertising revenue each November. Nothing more.

Give me a list of teams each week if you must. I’ll look at it, sorry. But it’s a waste of time to spend an hour debating hypothetical decisions that aren’t due for weeks. Everyone knows the Reasoning can – and will – change entirely before the only set of rankings that matter. Until then? Seriously, who cares? I’ve said it for years.

Tuesday night, though, I’ll admit that I observed a side to the silliness that I hadn’t before.

It was Tennessee football’s side.

The side of a proud program whose long-awaited moment has finally arrived and was being enjoyed. The side of a fanbase that has had to sit there for many years watching – or not watching, more likely – while rivals like Alabama and Georgia get loved on and fawned over the way Tennessee was being loved on and fawned over in this instance.

Tuesday’s ESPN production was a Gigantic recruiting commercial for the unbeaten Vols. You had all kinds of orange-clad highlights of checkerboard touchdowns. You had all the analysts talking up Tennessee’s program extensively. You had Josh Heupel appearing and being lobbed a series of questions that were varying takes on, “You and your team are awesome, Josh, can you talk about that?”

