Tennessee Football Has Multiple Signees In ESPN Top 300

With 2023 early enrollees moving into school, recruiting services are beginning to release their final rankings. These prospects won’t play another high school snap, all-star game, or showcase; all information on their abilities is final.

ESPN released its final top 300 prospects. Tennessee has nine signees in that group, including four players inside the top 150. There are some abnormalities in the rankings compared to other services; they have quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the No. 23 player, while no other service has him below No. 2.

However, the list still reflects the outstanding work that head coach Josh Heupel has done on the recruiting trail through his first two seasons on Rocky Top. For reference, they only signed two top 300 players in the 2022 cycle.

Nico Iamaleava, QB – No. 23

Chandavian Bradley, EDGE – No. 84

Caleb Herring, EDGE – No. 102

Cameron Seldon, WR – No. 119

Nathan Leacock, WR – No. 159

Daevin Hobbs, DE – No. 166

Arion Carter, ILB – No. 185

Jordan Matthews, CB – No. 202

Jeremiah Telander, ILB – No. 298

They already have two players in the top 300 in the 2024 class. Tight end Jonathan Echols is the No. 6 prospect, while corner Kaleb Beasley is the No. 159 players.

Only 46 prospects in the top 200 in 2024 are committed. The Volunteers are after several other major players in the 2024 cycle, and history tells us it could be Heupel’s best season to date.

