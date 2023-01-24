Tennessee Football Has Multiple Signees In ESPN Top 300

With 2023 early enrollees moving into school, recruiting services are beginning to release their final rankings. These prospects won’t play another high school snap, all-star game, or showcase; all information on their abilities is final.

ESPN released its final top 300 prospects. Tennessee has nine signees in that group, including four players inside the top 150. There are some abnormalities in the rankings compared to other services; they have quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the No. 23 player, while no other service has him below No. 2.

