Tennessee football gets no help from TCU, Michigan in CFP playoff race

Tennessee’s path to the College Football Playoff was about to clear Saturday.

But then No. 4 TCU frantically made a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Baylor 29-28. And then No. 3 Michigan did the same with one second remaining to beat Illinois 19-17.

Either upset could’ve pushed the Vols into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings next week. Instead, the Vols must hope for help elsewhere.

Well. 1 Georgia (10-0), No. 2 Ohio State (10-0), No. 3 Michigan (11-0) and No. 4 TCU (11-0) are undefeated. Georgia plays Kentucky, and Ohio State faces Maryland.

TCU place kicker Griffin Kell (39) celebrates with teammates Jake Boozer (47) and Jordy Sandy (31) after hitting a field goal on the last play against Baylor.

Ohio State and Michigan play next week, so one will drop from the list unbeatens.

Tennessee (9-1) is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into tonight’s game at South Carolina. It will start at 7 pm ET on ESPN. Also tonight, well. 6 LSU plays UAB and No. 7 USC faces No. 16 UCLA.

