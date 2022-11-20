Tennessee football gets no help from TCU, Michigan in CFP playoff race

Tennessee’s path to the College Football Playoff was about to clear Saturday.

But then No. 4 TCU frantically made a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Baylor 29-28. And then No. 3 Michigan did the same with one second remaining to beat Illinois 19-17.

Either upset could’ve pushed the Vols into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings next week. Instead, the Vols must hope for help elsewhere.

Well. 1 Georgia (10-0), No. 2 Ohio State (10-0), No. 3 Michigan (11-0) and No. 4 TCU (11-0) are undefeated. Georgia plays Kentucky, and Ohio State faces Maryland.

Ohio State and Michigan play next week, so one will drop from the list unbeatens.

Tennessee (9-1) is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into tonight’s game at South Carolina. It will start at 7 pm ET on ESPN. Also tonight, well. 6 LSU plays UAB and No. 7 USC faces No. 16 UCLA.

If LSU wins out and upsets Georgia in the SEC title game, it would have a shot at the playoff. If USC wins out and claims the Pac-12 title, it could snag a spot.

Tennessee will finish the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 26 and then await its postseason bid.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will update its rankings Tuesday and announce its final selections on Dec. 4, following the conference Championship games.

This season’s playoff semifinals will be played Dec. 31 at the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) and the Peach Bowl (Atlanta). The national championship game will be Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

