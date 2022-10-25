Tennessee football gets extension from NCAA in Jeremy Pruitt scandal

The University of Tennessee has been granted a 30-day extension by the NCAA to respond to a notice of allegations for violations allegedly committed under fired football Coach Jeremy Pruitt, a university spokesperson told Knox News.

In July, the NCAA delivered the notice of 18 Level 1 violations. UT and the people named in the NCAA report had until last week to accept or contest the allegations. The new deadline will be in late November. And then the NCAA enforcement staff will have 60 days to reply to those responses.

That timing is notable because Tennessee is amid its best football season since a 1998 national title run under Coach Josh Heupel, who replaced Pruitt in 2021. The Vols have a 7-0 record and ranked No. 3 in both major polls. They could contend for a spot in the College Football Playoffs or a major New Year’s bowl.

The extended timetable potentially takes a postseason ban for this season off the table. UT did not self-impose a postseason ban, citing new NCAA legislation.

The new NCAA constitution, which went into effect Aug. 1, changed the enforcement approach by de-emphasizing the use of postseason bans to Punish “programs or student-athletes innocent of the infraction(s).”

Other possible penalties include a show-cause order for Pruitt and assistants who were named in the infractions, additional scholarship cuts, vacated wins and fines.

Next step in case is pause, but UT Lawyers still working

UT has been active in building its case.

The university paid $143,722 in legal fees to the firm Bond, Schoeneck & King from June to August, according to university records provided to Knox News. That represented its largest quarterly legal expense in a year. Invoices for September and October are not yet available.

