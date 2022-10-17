Tennessee football can make the College Football Playoff. Here are 3 paths

Tennessee football can get to the College Football Playoff, and there’s not just one way.

The Vols are only halfway through the regular season. But beating Alabama was a big hurdle and opens the real possibility of a national title run.

It won’t be easy. But it can happen.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1. Before then, Well. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will play UT Martin (4-2) on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) and No. 18 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Oct. 29.

Here are the paths Tennessee could take to get into the College Football Playoff.

Run the table and win the SEC title

This is a no-brainer. If Tennessee went 12-0 in the regular season and won the SEC Championship game, it would be a shoo-in for the CFP.

In fact, the Vols probably would be the No. 1 seed because they’d have wins over Georgia and the SEC West champion, probably Alabama or Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0), along with Saturday’s win over Alabama.

Beat Georgia, lose SEC title game

If Tennessee beat No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 4-0) in Athens on Nov. 5, it probably would jump to No. 1 or No. 2 in the CFP rankings with regular-season games remaining against Missouri (2-4, 0-3), South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) and Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3).

So Entering the SEC title game, Tennessee would have a 12-0 record and probably a top-two ranking in the CFP. Losing to the West champion, probably Alabama or Ole Miss, probably wouldn’t kick the Vols out of the top four.

Of course, that would depend on how many undefeated teams were remaining from other conferences. But Tennessee would have a strong resume as a 12-1 SEC team.

Lose to Georgia, back into playoff

Tennessee wouldn’t control its own destiny, but it could still slide into the four-team field. There are also more moving parts in this scenario.

The Vols would be 11-1 and possibly still in the top-six of the CFP rankings. If an undefeated Georgia beat a one-loss Alabama in the SEC title game, Tennessee could be the SEC’s second team in the CFP. Its win over Alabama would pay off.

The Vols would also need most undefeated teams cleared from the field. Some of that will happen in the coming weeks.

Clemson (7-0) plays Syracuse (6-0) on Saturday. Ohio State (6-0) plays Michigan (7-0) in the regular-season finale. UCLA (6-0) and TCU (6-0) still have a hard road ahead in the Pac-12 and Big 12, respectively.

