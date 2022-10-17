Tennessee football can make the College Football Playoff. Here are 3 paths

Tennessee football can get to the College Football Playoff, and there’s not just one way.

The Vols are only halfway through the regular season. But beating Alabama was a big hurdle and opens the real possibility of a national title run.

It won’t be easy. But it can happen.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1. Before then, Well. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will play UT Martin (4-2) on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) and No. 18 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Oct. 29.

Here are the paths Tennessee could take to get into the College Football Playoff.

TENNESSEE MAILBAGWhere is Hendon Hooker on your Heisman ballot?

INSIDE VOLS’ CELEBRATIONHere’s what it was really like when Tennessee fans stormed the field

ADAMS:Why Tennessee Vols should be considered a College Football Playoff favorite

Run the table and win the SEC title

This is a no-brainer. If Tennessee went 12-0 in the regular season and won the SEC Championship game, it would be a shoo-in for the CFP.

In fact, the Vols probably would be the No. 1 seed because they’d have wins over Georgia and the SEC West champion, probably Alabama or Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0), along with Saturday’s win over Alabama.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button