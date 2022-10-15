Tennessee football beats Alabama on Chase McGrath field goal in thriller

Tennessee football beat Alabama 52-49 Saturday on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expired.

It ended the Vols’ 15-game losing streak in the rivalry and put them in the national title conversation.

These Vols are for real. They proved it with clutch plays amid a sellout crowd that shook Neyland Stadium in the “Third Saturday in October” game.

Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining. And then McGrath won it.

Well. 8 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) took down No. 1 Alabama (6-1, 3-1) by scoring its most points ever in regulation in the 121-year history of the series.

The Vols have a 6-0 record for the first time since their 1998 national championship season.

Here are four observations from the Vols’ win over Alabama.

Jalin Hyatt breaks Tennessee record with five TD catches

Jalin Hyatt caught five TD catches, breaking the single-game school record of three TD receptions. That mark was previously held by 12 players, including teammate Cedric Tillman. Hyatt also topped 200 yards receiving to set a career high.

In the first quarter, Hyatt raced past the Alabama secondary on a vertical route for a 36-yard score. Then he caught an 11-yard TD pass on a bootleg by Hooker to stretch the Vols’ lead to 21-7.

In the third quarter, Hooker hit Hyatt on a go-route for a 60-yard TD pass. Chase McGrath missed the ensuing PAT kick, so Tennessee briefly held a 34-28 lead.

In the fourth quarter, he caught a pass on a post route, broke a shoestring tackle and ran for a 78-yard TD. And with 3:26 remaining, they caught a bullet pass from Hooker for a 13-yard TD to tie the game 49-49.

It marked the third time in four games that Hyatt scored multiple TDs. He has been a big-play target all season. But his value has skyrocketed with Tillman missing the past three games with an ankle injury.

Hendon Hooker made big plays, big Mistakes

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was 20-of-29 passing for 358 yards and five touchdowns. And he rushed for 56 yards. But his miscues also stood out.

With 7:49 remaining, Tennessee fumbled on a handoff between Hooker and Jabari Small. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner scooped it and scored a touchdown on an 11-yard return. It put Alabama ahead 49-42.

Hooker also tossed his first interception in 261 pass attempts, ending the best streak in school history. They overthrew a pass over the middle to Bru McCoy, and DeMarcco Hellams dove to make the pick. Hooker had not thrown an interception since last season, specifically on Nov. 13 against Georgia.

Tennessee jumped ahead 21-7 thanks to Hooker completing 6 of 7 passes for 97 yards and two TDs. Alabama tightened up its pass defense, but Hooker still hit Hyatt for big plays in critical situations.

Hooker tied Heath Shuler’s school record by throwing a TD pass in 18 consecutive games. That streak includes his relief appearance against Pittsburgh last season and his ensuing 17 starts.

Bryce Young made Heisman-worthy plays for Alabama

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, shook off the rust from a shoulder injury that kept him out against Texas A&M a week earlier.

The Vols tested him with early pressure and hard hits. But Young responded with eye-popping scrambles and pinpoint passes worthy of a Heisman Winner and a candidate to repeat.

Young was 35-of-52 passing for 455 yards and two TDs.

Vols stole momentum, but couldn’t hold the lead

Alabama forced Tennessee into a rare punt, but the Vols turned that into a positive play.

Paxton Brooks’ punt was short. It took an awkward bounce, and returner Jahmyr Gibbs jumped away to avoid touching the ball. Alabama’s Quandarius Robinson then had to recover what might have looked like a fumble, and the ball ricocheted loose. Christian Charles recovered for Tennessee at the Alabama 40-yard line.

Three plays later, Tennessee scored on Princeton Fant’s 2-yard TD run when the tight end lined up at fullback. It was the first rushing TD of Fant’s career and extended the Vols’ lead to 28-10 in the second quarter.

But Alabama rallied, and the game turned into a shootout.

