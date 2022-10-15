Tennessee football beats Alabama on Chase McGrath field goal in thriller

Tennessee football beat Alabama 52-49 Saturday on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal as time expired.

It ended the Vols’ 15-game losing streak in the rivalry and put them in the national title conversation.

These Vols are for real. They proved it with clutch plays amid a sellout crowd that shook Neyland Stadium in the “Third Saturday in October” game.

Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining. And then McGrath won it.

Well. 8 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) took down No. 1 Alabama (6-1, 3-1) by scoring its most points ever in regulation in the 121-year history of the series.

The Vols have a 6-0 record for the first time since their 1998 national championship season.

Here are four observations from the Vols’ win over Alabama.

Jalin Hyatt breaks Tennessee record with five TD catches

Jalin Hyatt caught five TD catches, breaking the single-game school record of three TD receptions. That mark was previously held by 12 players, including teammate Cedric Tillman. Hyatt also topped 200 yards receiving to set a career high.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) makes a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

In the first quarter, Hyatt raced past the Alabama secondary on a vertical route for a 36-yard score. Then he caught an 11-yard TD pass on a bootleg by Hooker to stretch the Vols’ lead to 21-7.

In the third quarter, Hooker hit Hyatt on a go-route for a 60-yard TD pass. Chase McGrath missed the ensuing PAT kick, so Tennessee briefly held a 34-28 lead.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button