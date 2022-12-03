Tennessee football appears set for Orange Bowl thanks to Utah win

Tennessee football is most likely going to the Orange Bowl.

With Utah’s 47-24 win over No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday night, No. 5 Ohio State has a clear path to the College Football Playoff instead of Stealing the Vols’ Orange Bowl bid.

The Orange Bowl automatically takes the ACC Champion if it is not selected for the College Football Playoff. Well. 9 Clemson and No. 22 UNC plays in the ACC Championship and the Orange Bowl spot on Saturday night. With USC’s loss, the Orange Bowl is the likely destination for the No. 7 vols.

At No. 6 in the rankings, Alabama holds the edge for the Sugar Bowl berth, which takes the highest-ranked SEC team that does not make the College Football Playoff.

