Tennessee football addresses Jaylen McCollough status for Alabama game after arrest

Tennessee football Coach Josh Heupel did not say whether starting safety Jaylen McCollough will play against Alabama after his arrest on a charge of aggravated felony assault the day before.

“We learned of it really late (Sunday),” Heupel said Monday. “As we gather more information, I’ll have more for you.

“As they (Tennessee administrators) gather information, we’ll have a conversation based on the facts of it. And then we’ll go from there.”

Well. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday (3:30 pm ET, CBS) in the most anticipated game of the college football season.

McCollough, 21, is a four-year starter for the Vols. This season he is tied for fourth on the team with 23 tackles, including seven tackles in Tennessee’s 40-13 win over LSU last week.

If McCollough doesn’t play, it would exacerbate Tennessee’s problems in the defensive secondary. The Vols are ranked No. 128 among 131 FBS teams in pass defense, and they’ve already lost starting cornerback Warren Burrell to a season-ending injury.

“We have a lot of great leadership within our (defensive back) room,” cornerback Christian Charles said. “No matter who has to step up to the plate and no matter the situation, I feel like we’re all going to do a great job in preparing Whoever it is to take on that role, no matter what (the situation) is. “

McCollough leads the team with 353 snaps played on defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

Options for his replacement, if needed, could include Georgia Tech transfer Wesley Walker, Ohio State transfer Andre Turrentine, junior Doneiko Slaughter and freshman Jourdan Thomas. Walker has the most experience, but he’s mostly played nickel back.

