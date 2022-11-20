Tennessee falls to South Carolina, The Big Ten squeaks by & TCU keeps Rolling

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to break down the college football Week 12 Madness that took place this weekend across the country.

The Tennessee Volunteers fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks, which ended their hopes to make the College Football Playoff top 4. The TCU Horned Frogs escaped Baylor with a walkoff win to keep their Magical season alive. In the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face each other next weekend after playing in dicey Survival games on Saturday. The USC Trojans beat the UCLA Bruins in a tight Pac-12 game that will put pressure on all the other CFP hopefuls trying to control their own destiny and the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are brought up as possible backdoor selections for the CFP.

Closing out the show, the pod gives theirs Small Sample Heisman Picks for the week & as always, a new edition of Say Something Nice.

2:25 The Tennessee Volunteers lose to South Carolina, ending their hopes for the CFP

7:45 The TCU Horned Frogs keep their season alive in a walkoff win vs the Baylor Bears

12:22 The Michigan Wolverines squeak by the Illinois Illini in a Big-10 thriller

22:45 Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes were happy to get past a tough Maryland Terrapins team

27:12 The USC Trojans take down the UCLA Bruins in a Pac-12 stunner

35:30 Teams that control their own destiny to make the CFP

37:55 Can Clemson & Alabama backdoor cover their way into the CFP?

42:14 Small Sample Heisman

46:43 Say Something Nice

