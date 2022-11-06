Tennessee Drops in AP College Football Poll After Loss at Georgia

After a wild day in college football, there is a big change in Week 11 Associated Press college football poll.

One of the biggest games of the week was the Matchup between No. 1 Georgia and former No. 3 Tennessee. Georgia won 27–13, pushing Tennessee down to the No. 5 spot after their first loss of the season.

Well. 2 Ohio State remains in the same spot after taking down Northwestern on Saturday. Michigan jumped up one spot to No. 3.

Undefeated TCU jumped up three spots to No. 4.

Previous No. 5 Clemson was upset by previously unranked Notre Dame 35–14 on Saturday, pushing them to the No. 12 spots. The Fighting Irish jumped to the No. 20 spots with the upset.

LSU completed one of the biggest upsets of the day against Alabama, winning 32–31 in overtime. LSU jumps eight spots to No. 7 and Alabama dropped four spots to No. 10.

Kansas State fell the furthest this week, down ten to the No. 23 spot after losing to now No. 18 Texas 34–27.

Here is the full AP Top 25 heading into Week 11.

1. Georgia (9–0)

2. Ohio State (9–0)

3. Michigan (9–0)

4. TCU (9–0)

5. Tennessee (8–1)

6. Oregon (8–1)

7. LSU (7–2)

8. USC (8–1)

9. UCLA (8–1)

10. Alabama (7–2)

11. Ole Miss (8–1)

12. Clemson (8–1)

13. Utah (7–2)

14. Penn State (7–2)

15. UNC (8–1)

16. Tulane (8–1)

17. NC State (7–2)

18. Texas (6–3)

19. Liberty (8–1)

20. Notre Dame (6–3)

21. Illinois (7–2)

22. UCF (7–2)

23. Kansas State (6–3)

24. Washington (7–2)

25. Florida State (6–3)

