Tennessee climbs College Football Playoff rankings but behind Alabama

Tennessee football climbed to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but it’s still behind No. 6 Alabama.

The rest of the Top 10 includes No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 U.S.C., No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Kansas State.

The final CFP rankings will be released on Sunday (noon ET) on ESPN. That will determine which teams go to the Playoffs and New Year’s Six bowls.

VOLS BOWL WATCHShould Tennessee football want the Orange Bowl over the Sugar Bowl? It’s not an easy call

If LSU upsets Georgia in the SEC title game, it will get the automatic bid to the Sugar Bowl. Otherwise, the highest ranked SEC team not in the Playoffs goes to the Sugar Bowl, presumably Alabama or Tennessee.

The Sugar Bowl will be played at noon on Dec. 31 in New Orleans. The SEC team will face the Big 12 Champion or the highest ranked Big 12 team not in the playoffs. For now, that’s Kansas State because TCU will go to the Playoffs if it wins the Big 12 title.

After that, the Orange Bowl gets the highest ranked team among the SEC, Big Ten and Notre Dame. That would be Tennessee if it remains behind Alabama and ahead of Penn State.

And the other slot will be filled by the highest ranked ACC team not in the playoff. That would be the winner of the ACC title game between Clemson and North Carolina. The Orange Bowl will be played at 7:30 pm or 8 pm on Dec. 30 in Miami.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button