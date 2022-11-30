Tennessee climbs College Football Playoff rankings but behind Alabama
Tennessee football climbed to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but it’s still behind No. 6 Alabama.
The rest of the Top 10 includes No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, No. 4 U.S.C., No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Kansas State.
The final CFP rankings will be released on Sunday (noon ET) on ESPN. That will determine which teams go to the Playoffs and New Year’s Six bowls.
VOLS BOWL WATCHShould Tennessee football want the Orange Bowl over the Sugar Bowl? It’s not an easy call
If LSU upsets Georgia in the SEC title game, it will get the automatic bid to the Sugar Bowl. Otherwise, the highest ranked SEC team not in the Playoffs goes to the Sugar Bowl, presumably Alabama or Tennessee.
The Sugar Bowl will be played at noon on Dec. 31 in New Orleans. The SEC team will face the Big 12 Champion or the highest ranked Big 12 team not in the playoffs. For now, that’s Kansas State because TCU will go to the Playoffs if it wins the Big 12 title.
After that, the Orange Bowl gets the highest ranked team among the SEC, Big Ten and Notre Dame. That would be Tennessee if it remains behind Alabama and ahead of Penn State.
And the other slot will be filled by the highest ranked ACC team not in the playoff. That would be the winner of the ACC title game between Clemson and North Carolina. The Orange Bowl will be played at 7:30 pm or 8 pm on Dec. 30 in Miami.
The Cotton Bowl gets the final team among the New Year’s Six bowls, and it will be played at 1 pm on Jan. 2 in Arlington, Texas. It gets an at-large pick to play against a Group of Five team, presumably the Winner of the American Athletic Conference Championship game between Tulane and UCF.
College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. U.S.C
5. Ohio State
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Clemson
10. Kansas State
11. Utah
12. Washington
13. Florida State
14. LSU
15. Oregon State
16. Oregon
17. UCLA
18. Tulane
19. South Carolina
20. Texas
21. Notre Dame
22. UCF
23. North Carolina
24. Mississippi State
25. North Carolina State
