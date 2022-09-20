Tennessee brings back fan event to kick off basketball season

Tennessee’s preseason basketball fan celebration is back and it has a new name.

UT athletics announced Market Square Madness on Tuesday, an event for fans to see the Vols and Lady Vols on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tennessee hasn’t hosted a preseason basketball fan event since Rocky Top Tip-off, which ran for three seasons before the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled the event in 2020. But instead of hosting the event in Thompson-Boling Arena, the basketball teams are heading to Market Square.

The event begins at 8 pm, but fans can show up as early as 7 pm to take photos with Smokey and the Tennessee spirit squads, get faces painted and play on-court contests. After the Tennessee dance team performs, DJ Sterl will introduce the 2022-23 Vols and Lady Vols. The players will then compete in various skills challenges with fan contests throughout the event, which will end with Fireworks at 9 pm

Admission is free and fans are encouraged to park in the surrounding parking garages, which will also be free after 7 pm

The Lady Vols will begin the season with a home exhibition game against Carson Newman on Oct. 30 while the Vols open the season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 7 at Thompson-Boling Arena.