Tennessee basketball’s bigs have biggest question to answer Entering preseason

Back in March, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Michigan was willing to give up ground inside.

If the 11th-seeded Wolverines were going to upset No. 3-seed Tennessee, they were going to do it by suffocating the 3-point-heavy Vols on the perimeter.



The recipe worked. Tennessee, coming off a blistering 14-for-24 performance from the 3-point line in a first-round rout of Longwood, was an ice-cold 2-for-18 against Michigan.



Santiago Vescovi scored just five points, going 1-for-5 from deep while constantly surrounded at the arc and beyond. Kennedy Chandler had 19 points but made just one three. Josiah-Jordan James scored 13 points went 0-for-6 from deep.



Forwards Male Plavsic and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield combined for 13 points, hitting the first four shots of the second half, but it was nearly enough in the heartbreaking, season-ending 76-68 loss.



Now, with preseason practice officially starting on Tuesday, post play is the first question that Rick Barnes needs his new Tennessee team to answer.



“I think the biggest thing would be, from a year ago, can we continue to develop what we need to do inside,” Barnes said Monday at his annual golf tournament at Holston Hills Country Club, benefitting the Emerald Youth Foundation. “Because at the end of last year, teams were really trying to force us to go in there and play with our back to the basket, mainly. And we’ve got to get better there.



“I think we have (gotten better), because it’s been a real emphasis in the offseason. There’s nothing, when it comes to the Fundamentals of the game, that we’re not going to work on everyday. We’re happy with the improvement of all the guys.”



During the spring, Tennessee’s roster went through what’s becoming the annual offseason overhaul, with point guard Kennedy Chandler leaving for the NBA after starring as a freshman, with five other players leaving via the transfer portal.



The departures were backcourt-heavy, though, with senior guard Victor Bailey going to George Mason, freshman wing Quentin Diboundje going to East Carolina and sophomore shooting guard Justin Powell Landing at Washington State.



Huntley-Hatfield left for Louisville and freshman center Handje Tamba went to Weber State.



Returning in the post is senior Olivier Nkamhoua (8.6 points, 5.6 points per game), who was lost for the season due to a foot injury suffered in a win at South Carolina in February, Plavsic (4.2 points, 4.0 rebounds) and sophomore Jonas Aidoo (2.0 points, 2.2 rebounds). Barnes added three-star power forward Tobe Awaka in May, a 6-foot-8, 249-pound freshman who could bring physicality and rebounding off the bench.



The focal point will be Nkamhoua. The Vols need their most productive big man from a year ago to get back to playing the way he was before the ill-timed injury.



Nkamhoua had scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds before going down in the second half at South Carolina on February 5. He completed his comeback from the injury earlier this summer, playing for his native Finland’s national team in international competition.



“We felt like him getting to play, he needed that as much as anything,” Barnes said. “They did extremely well. His national team, they were just elated with what he did and how much he improved.”



In two games for Finland in June, Nkamhoua totaled 23 points and five rebounds in 39 minutes, shooting 9-for-16 from the floor. Barnes said Nkamhoua was in Knoxville for a little over a week before he had to go back Overseas for a second round of international play.



“(He is) one of those guys that we tell our freshmen, you need to watch this guy because he is going to show you what it takes from a commitment and the way he goes about it,” Barnes said. “They just simply want to get better every day. We need him to get back and he will get back to where he was before he got injured last year. He had really come into his own and was playing great basketball.”



Nkamhoua had scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds before going down with the ankle injury in the second half at South Carolina on February 5. He completed his comeback from the injury earlier this summer, playing for his native Finland’s national team in international competition.



“We felt like him getting to play, he needed that as much as anything,” Barnes said. “They did extremely well. His national team, they were just elated with what he did and how much he improved.”



In two games for Finland in June, Nkamhoua totaled 23 points and five rebounds in 39 minutes, shooting 9-for-16 from the floor. Barnes said Nkamhoua was in Knoxville for a little over a week before he had to go back Overseas for a second round of international play.



“(Nkamhoua is) one of those guys that we tell our freshmen, you need to watch this guy because he is going to show you what it takes from a commitment and the way he goes about it,” Barnes said. “They just simply want to get better every day. We need him to get back and he will get back to where he was before he got injured last year. He had really come into his own and was playing great basketball.”



Go VIP with GoVols247 – One Month for Only $1

Barnes said the returning bigs, along with the addition of Awaka, give the Vols “a different make up” in the post.



“Each one of those guys brings a little different skill set,” Barnes said.



That skill set will have to include scoring, but can’t be limited to scoring. When the offense is forced to run through the post, Tennessee’s bigs have to be ready to produce in any way necessary.



“We’ve got to find a way to get them in position when we need to play through them,” Barnes said. “We’re looking for all of them to really facilitate from in there, too.



“Not just necessarily be able to score the ball, but pass it the way we need to, because we like to use our speed with our cutting, screening game. We need those guys to be big



part of it.”