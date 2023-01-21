Tennessee basketball vs. Texas to host ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Tennessee basketball is hosting ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ when Texas comes to Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 28, ESPN announced Saturday.

It marks the fourth time the program will broadcast from Knoxville during the school year. ‘College GameDay’ picked UT for its football games against Florida on Sept. 24 and Alabama on Oct. 15. Lady Vols basketball is hosting ‘GameDay’ on Thursday prior to its game against UConn.

The show prior to UT vs. Texas airs from 11-noon ET on ESPN with live hits earlier in the show. It is Hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg—airs live on ESPN from 11-noon ET. Live hits will also take place in the morning advance of the show.

Tennessee hosts Texas as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the second straight season Jan. 28 (6 p.m. ET, ESPN). Vols Coach Rick Barnes coached at Texas from 1998-2015. Tennessee lost 52-51 in January 2022 in Austin in Barnes’ return to Austin for the first time since he was hired by the Vols.

Tennessee previously Hosted ‘College GameDay’ shows on Jan. 31, 2009 (79-63 win over Florida) and Jan. 15, 2011 (67-64 win over Vanderbilt). The 2011 show preceded a Vols/Lady Vols doubleheader—both games won over Vanderbilt. The Vols are 3-3 in basketball games for which ‘College GameDay’ is on-site. They played in four Featured road games at Memphis, at Kansas, and at Kentucky twice.

Tennessee is the only school to have hosted ‘College GameDay’ for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Gates will open at 9:30 am ET for fans wanting to be in the live audience. Tickets are not required to take part in the event. Fans can start lining up to be in the live audience starting at 7 am ET. UT students are asked to line up at the student gate, while all other fans will enter at Gate D. Free parking is available in the G10 garage. Vehicles must be cleared from the garage by 1 pm ET, with digital parking permits required for re-entry.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.