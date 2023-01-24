Tennessee basketball vs Georgia: Score prediction, Scouting report

Tennessee basketball Returns to Thompson-Boling Arena after a two-game road trip.

Well. 4 Tennessee (16-3, 6-1 SEC) hosts Georgia (13-6, 3-3) on Wednesday (7 pm ET, SEC Network) after wins at Mississippi State and LSU.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Josiah-Jordan James is playing a lot — and playing well

Josiah-Jordan James missed eight games in UT’s first 13 and hadn’t played more than 28 minutes in a game before last week. The senior guard played 65 minutes in Tennessee’s wins at Mississippi State and LSU. They scored 35 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and shot 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.

