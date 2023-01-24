Tennessee basketball vs Georgia: Score prediction, Scouting report

Tennessee basketball Returns to Thompson-Boling Arena after a two-game road trip.

Well. 4 Tennessee (16-3, 6-1 SEC) hosts Georgia (13-6, 3-3) on Wednesday (7 pm ET, SEC Network) after wins at Mississippi State and LSU.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Josiah-Jordan James is playing a lot — and playing well

Josiah-Jordan James missed eight games in UT’s first 13 and hadn’t played more than 28 minutes in a game before last week. The senior guard played 65 minutes in Tennessee’s wins at Mississippi State and LSU. They scored 35 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and shot 7 of 13 on 3-pointers.

“He’ll keep getting better with that, his conditioning, he’ll do that,” Vols Coach Rick Barnes said. “He’ll play as many minutes as I know that we would need him. I’d like to think we could keep him under 30 if we can.”

James has battled knee soreness during the early part of the season following offseason knee surgery. He is averaging 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds.

More small ball for Tennessee?

Tennessee rolled out a new starting lineup against LSU with Olivier Nkamhoua as the Lone post player. Barnes opted for guards Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler with forwards Julian Phillips and James.

“I feel like we can space the floor and there’s a lot of room to drive,” James said. “We can shoot the ball at a high level and I feel like the last two days we really focused in and honed in on that and that’s why were able to come out and execute so well.”

UT had been starting two forwards throughout the season with Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic. Plavsic was unavailable at LSU due to illness, but Barnes said the lineup change was coming regardless.

Tennessee is only seeing Georgia once, but the Coach has a familiar name

Tennessee only faces Georgia once this season, but it comes with a familiar face. Bulldogs Coach Mike White coached for seven seasons at Florida before accepting the Georgia job in March. He is the brother of Vols athletics director Danny White.

“Mike is going to win wherever he goes,” Barnes said. “He’s a terrific coach.”

Georgia returned the bulk of its scoring from last season. Bradley transfer guard Terry Roberts leads the Bulldogs with 15.9 points per game, while guard Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.4 points per game.

Score Prediction

Tennessee 73, Georgia 54: The Vols win their third straight in convincing fashion, moving to 7-1 in SEC play before their Clash with Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.