Tennessee basketball vs Florida: Score prediction, Scouting report

Tennessee basketball roared through January and is headed into February on a four-game winning streak.

Well. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) plays at Florida (12-9, 5-3) on Wednesday (7 pm ET, ESPN2). Here is what to know about the matchup:

Zakai Zeigler is rocking and rolling

Zakai Zeigler Tore through the month of January three three double-doubles, including a 22-point, 10-assist outing in the win against Texas on Saturday. The sophomore point guard averaged 12.0 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in eight games.

“I’m not sure there’s a guard in the country that has impacted the game as much as he has, especially in the month of January,” Coach Rick Barnes said. “I mean, he has been terrific, every area that you could ask him to be.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button