Tennessee basketball vs. Arizona: Score prediction, Scouting report

Tennessee basketball has its marquee December game Saturday. The No. 7 Vols (9-1) face No. 9 Arizona (9-1) on Saturday (10:30 pm ET, ESPN2) at the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Well. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense

Tennessee has the nation’s top-ranked defense with an adjusted defensive efficiency of 81.2, which measures the points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted for opponents. Arizona is No. 1 nationally in adjusted Offensive efficiency at 119.4, which measures points scored per 100 possessions adjusted for opponents.

“They do as good of a job as anybody,” Vols Coach Rick Barnes said. “From the time they get the ball, they’re looking at that basket. They’ve got post guys that are running to get it and get it early. If not, they get ball-screen actions. And they move you to get to it. They do a great job of getting to the rim, throwing it up and going and getting it.”

Arizona is averaging a nation-leading 92 points per game.

