Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium.

During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the Trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.

As the team was heading off the field, though, the Tennessee players turned and started waiving directly at the Kentucky crowd section.

The Vols players waved… and waved… and then waved some more. And then turned and waved to the home crowd.

Some next-level trolling by the Tennessee basketball team pic.twitter.com/2CJ1RStw3a — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) October 30, 2022

The men’s basketball team waving at Kentucky fans during commercial break. pic.twitter.com/3jZJ5iCjSg — CHANNEL (@CHANNEL_TN_) October 30, 2022

Well. 3 Tennessee handily defeated No. 19 Kentucky by a score of 44-6 on Saturday night under the Neyland Stadium lights.

Back at the beginning of the year, Tennessee’s men’s basketball team lost to Kentucky on the road near the beginning of SEC play. After that game, though, a corner was turned. The Vols beat Kentucky later in the season at home and then defeated the Wildcats again in the March rubber match during the SEC Tournament semifinals. Kentucky was ranked in the Top 5 in both the second and third matchups against Tennessee.

Tennessee Basketball will open the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols football team will return to the field one day before against Georgia in Athens.

Dull days are hard to find on Rocky Top right now.