Tennessee basketball topped by Colorado in woeful Offensive outing

NASHVILLE — Tennessee basketball spiraled Sunday.

The Vols missed layups repeatedly. They let Colorado have its way offensively on critical possessions. They clanked 3-pointer after 3-pointer. They endured long scoring droughts paired with porous defense.

The result was rarely in question in the second half: No. 11 Tennessee (1-1) was toppled by Colorado (2-1) in a 78-66 loss marred by woeful offense at Bridgestone Arena. The Vols shot 25.4% from the field and 27% from 3-point range. They had 15 turnovers and couldn’t stop Colorado in the final 10 minutes.

Senior guards Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key led the Vols with 15 points each.

Oof, the Tennessee offense

Tennessee shot well early, hitting 4-for-8 from the field to build an 18-12 lead. Then the Vols got sloppy and erratic and never regained a steady presence.

Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler combined to shoot 6-for-25 and 4-for-17 on 3-pointers.

UT was 2-for-18 shooting through the final 13:21 of the first half, plagued by turnovers and long field-goal droughts. Key hit a 3-pointer with 6:44 before half and Zeigler hit another with 12 seconds for UT’s lone field goals in the frigid stretch.

