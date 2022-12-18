Tennessee basketball topped by Arizona 75-70 in top-10 Matchup

Zakai Zeigler yelled as Arizona’s Pelle Larsson disappeared.

The Tennessee basketball guard was helpless as Larsson dashed toward the rim, snaring a slick pass and getting the reward of his timely cut — a three-point play to Sever UT’s hopes of entirely erasing a 10-point second-half deficit.

The No. 7 Vols (9-2) tumbled 75-70 at No. 9 Arizona (10-1) at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Zeigler led the Vols with a career-high 21 points and six rebounds. Olivier Nkamhoua had 16, including a pair of 3-pointers along with five assists.

Tennessee used Arizona technical for second-half rally

Tennessee had a shot-clock violation out of the under-8 media timeout. Arizona’s Courtney Ramey hit a 3-pointer on Arizona’s following possession, putting the Vols down 10.

