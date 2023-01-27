Tennessee basketball to wear alternate uniform vs. Texas

Tennessee basketball is rolling out a new uniform called “Tennessee Classic.”

The No. 4 Vols will wear an off-white uniform with a script Vols on the jersey when they host No. 10 Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday (6 pm ET, ESPN) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button