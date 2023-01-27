Tennessee basketball to wear alternate uniform vs. Texas

Tennessee basketball is rolling out a new uniform called “Tennessee Classic.”

The No. 4 Vols will wear an off-white uniform with a script Vols on the jersey when they host No. 10 Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday (6 pm ET, ESPN) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

“Drawing inspiration from all corners of Volunteer lore, the Tennessee Classic uniform line celebrates the unique history and tradition of the UT brand,” a Tennessee release said. “Alongside prior Introductions of the Smokey Gray, dark mode and Summitt Legacy concepts, the Tennessee Classic presents a fourth alternate uniform avenue for Tennessee’s athletics teams.”

Tennessee’s current home uniform, a white uniform with Tennessee Volunteers on the front, was an alternate uniform in 2018-19 before it became the full-time home getup. The Vols added an orange version of the throwback jersey for road games during the 2019-20 season.

UT previously wore all-white home uniforms and all-orange road uniforms that said Tennessee on the front. The Vols have worn Smokey Gray alternates in previous seasons, most recently in 2016.

Tennessee baseball has a similar uniform to the one the Vols will wear against Texas. The baseball Vols typically wear a cream uniform on Sundays with a script Vols.

Tennessee is facing Texas as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the second straight season. Tennessee lost 52-51 in January 2022 in Austin in Vols Coach Rick Barnes’ return to Austin for the first time since he was hired at Tennessee.

Barnes coached at Texas from 1998-2015.

