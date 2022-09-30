Tennessee basketball to play Gonzaga in exhibition game

Tennessee basketball will play Gonzaga in an exhibition game prior to the 2022-23 season, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel. The exhibition is scheduled to be played in Frisco, Texas on Oct. 28.

The Matchup with Gonzaga will be one of two preseason tune-ups before the Vols’ season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 7. Tennessee will also play Michigan State in a closed-door scrimmage prior to the exhibition in Texas. NCAA rules allow Division I programs to play two scrimmages or exhibitions, or a combination of both prior to the beginning of the regular season.

After opening against Tennessee Tech, the Vols will then play Colorado in a neutral-site game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13. Florida Gulf Coast comes to Knoxville on November 16.

Tennessee will also host McNeese State (November 30), Alcorn State (December 4), Eastern Kentucky (December 7) and Austin Peay (December 21).

The Vols play Maryland on December 11 in New York, play at Arizona on December 17 and host Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on January 28.

Tennessee will face Butler in the first day of the Battle 4 Atlantis on November 23 on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. On the opposite side of the bracket, Kansas plays North Carolina State at Noon Eastern Time on ESPN, followed by Dayton-Wisconsin at 2:30 ET on ESPN or ESPN2. USC plays BYU at 5 pm ET on ESPN2.

The Vols will play either BYU or USC on the second day, with the tournament giving teams three games over three days.

The Colorado game completes a three-year, three-game contract between the two schools. The Vols won in Knoxville in 2020 and in Boulder last season.

Maryland and Tennessee will meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The game is part of the Hall of Fame Invitational, a Quadruple header of basketball games that also includes Oklahoma State-Virginia Tech, Iona-St. Bonaventure and UMass-Hofstra.

Texas and Tennessee match up in the Big 12-SEC Challenge for a second straight year as the Longhorns make the return trip to Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols lost 52-51 in Austin last season.

The game at Arizona is the second game of a home-and-home series that began last December, when a 19th-ranked Tennessee team upset a sixth-ranked and undefeated Arizona team 77-73 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

After opening at Ole Miss, Tennessee hosts Mississippi State on January 3 and plays at South Carolina on January 7. Then its back-to-back home games against Vanderbilt on January 10 and Kentucky on January 14.

The Vols make the return trip to Mississippi State on January 17 and host Georgia on January 25. They’re back on the road February 1 at Florida, host Auburn on February 4, play at Vanderbilt on February 8, then host Missouri on February 11 and Alabama on February 15.

After the February 18 date against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Tennessee goes to Texas A&M on February 21, then hosts South Carolina on February 25 and Arkansas on February 28 before closing at Auburn on March 4.