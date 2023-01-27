Tennessee basketball to debut new alternate uniform vs. Texas

Well. 4 Tennessee will debut a new alternate uniform when it hosts No. 10 Texas on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The new look features an off-white jersey and shorts, with Vols in script lettering across the chest with orange numerals and trim.

The Big 12-SEC Challenge game is scheduled for a 6 pm Eastern Time start (TV: ESPN) inside a sold-out Thompson-Boling Arena. The Longhorns are making the trip to Knoxville after the Vols went to Austin last season, losing 52-51 at the Erwin Center.

Texas wore its own off-white jersey a year ago, with Longhorns in a script font across the chest in burnt orange, with burnt orange numerals and trim.

Another alternate Tennessee uniform surfaced in retail stores earlier this season, a gray jersey with Vols in orange block letters across the chest, orange numbers trimmed in white and orange checkerboard down the side.

Tennessee basketball’s recent history with alternate uniforms

Tennessee’s last alternate uniform was a throwback in 2018-19 that would eventually become the standard uniform, both home and away. The first version was white, with Tennessee and Volunteers arched above and below the jersey number. A year later, during the 2019-20 season, the Vols added an orange version of the throwback jersey for road games.

The throwback was originally modeled after what Tennessee wore from the early 1970s into the ’80s, with Tennessee printed in an arc above the number and Volunteers below. The program won SEC Championships in 1971-72, 1976-77, 1978-79 and 1981-82 wearing a similar look.

Tennessee wore a gray alternate basketball uniform in 2016, featuring a dark stripe across the chest with Vols in orange block letters and orange trim. The look was designed by Nike to honor the 1911 and 1912 Tennessee teams that wore a gray uniform with a dark stripe across the top of the jersey.

The Vols in the past also wore jerseys with the script lettering across the chest, including 1936 and 1941.

There was an Adidas version of the gray alternate uniform debuted by Tennessee in March 2014 and worn in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee’s basketball uniforms were redesigned before the 2015-16 season, after the school switched from Adidas to Nike as its official apparel dealer. The new version of the Nike jersey for three seasons, including two with a ghosted ‘Power T’ on the back, behind the player name and number.

Vols to host College GameDay for the third time

Tennessee will host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, before the Tennessee-Texas game. The pregame show airs live on ESPN from 11 am to Noon Eastern Time

Fans can start lining up to be part of the live audience for the show at 7 am ET Saturday. Tennessee students will line up at the student gate while general fans will enter at Gate D. Both Gates open at 9:30 am

Tickets to the game are not required to get into the arena to be part of the show’s audience. Free parking is available in the G10 garage, but vehicles must clear the garage by 1 pm ET, with digital parking permits required for re-entry.